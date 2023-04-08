‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Pranali Rathod, who is seen playing the role of Akshara in the show, talked about the special episode of Gangaur celebration, a festival celebrated by Rajasthani women when they worship Goddess Gauri.

Talking about the onscreen Gangaur celebrations in her show, Pranali said that this is such a vibrant time on the show.

“I think it’s very exciting because I have never seen Gangaur, not even seen anyone celebrating Gangaur around me. I have seen on TV shows, especially ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘. So being a part of the celebration made me very excited and it was fun to be a part of a tradition which I have never never heard of.”

Pranali Rathod added: “I got to know about Rajasthani culture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when I used to watch it. But thank you to Rajan sir for this. So that I could experience it in a very traditional way. The look, the feel, I actually felt like we were shooting in Udaipur. Everything was so authentic while shooting and I was excited to be part of this. And when we shot this, we definitely had fun.”

On dressing up in the Rajasthani stye, Pranali shared her excitement: “I was wearing the entire Rajasthani look on the show for the first time. From head to toe, I was looking authentic because of the Borla which is a trademark of Rajasthani look, the Jhallar in my hands, jewellery, the design of the cloth is so Rajasthani and once you see it, you will know this is it, the whole Rajasthani culture. Anyway, I love getting dressed, and the Rajasthani look makes it even more exciting, which I never even imagined having a chance to get ready this way. So I’m really happy.”

Pranali Rathod concluded: “So when I was getting ready in my room, the ACH (Assistant Creative Head) of our show normally never compliments me but she came to my room and just applied black teeka so that mujhe nazar naa lage. I think that was the best compliment for me. And that was a very cute gesture.”

