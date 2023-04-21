Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, the official theme for 2023 is Invest In Our Planet. On the special day, Colors’ actors Shalin Bhanot, Reem Sameer Shaikh and others raised awareness about environmental concerns.

Reem Sameer Shaikh, who is seen essaying the role of Esha in COLORS’ ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ says, ”Taking care of the environment is more than a chore for us. Everything from planting a tree to leaving your car at home and walking to your destination makes a difference. I never leave lights or fans on when I’m not in a room or even when I’m on set. I’ve also given up using plastic. I use a cotton or jute bag for shopping and encourage my friends and family to do the same. Let’s take small steps towards saving our planet and make a big impact together.”

Neha Rana who is seen essaying the role of Elahi in COLORS’ ‘Junooniyatt’ says, “I strongly believe that we all have a responsibility towards the environment and must take conscious steps to protect it. One small yet significant way to do so is by not letting the tap run unnecessarily. Personally, I have developed a love for gardening and have created a mini nursery at home with various types of plants. It is my wish and hope that on this World Earth Day, people start valuing and preserving our precious resources.”

Shalin Bhanot who is seen essaying the role of Ranav in COLORS’ ‘Bekaaboo’ says, “As an actor and a responsible citizen, I believe it’s crucial to be mindful of our impact on the environment. That’s why I try to take small yet significant steps to reduce my carbon footprint. I think growing indoor plants, separating dry and wet waste and recycling plastic are very doable measures that can reverse the damage that has been done. For me, Earth Day starts from your house to your society, to your city, and to your country. We’re too small to take care of the entire earth. Every person must keep their surroundings clean. I try to do the same when I’m on set. I make sure that there’s a dustbin. These small things can ensure a cleaner future and our future generations will have a safe environment. Let’s all pledge to make a difference by taking small but impactful steps towards a greener world.”

Farman Haider who is seen essaying the role of Nityam in COLORS’ ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ says, “As an actor and a citizen of this planet, I strongly believe that it is our responsibility to protect and preserve our environment. The increasing pollution levels have a significant impact on our health and well-being, and its high time that we take collective action to tackle this issue. We must raise our voices against polluters and work towards sustainable solutions. On this World Earth Day, let us pledge to make conscious choices, use eco-friendly products, and adopt eco-friendly habits that can go a long way in ensuring a cleaner and greener future for ourselves and generations to come.”

