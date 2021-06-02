In the last few years, the scene of the Indian web series has totally changed. Thanks to the shows like Yeh Meri Family, Sacred Games, Scam 1992, people aren’t reluctant anymore to pay their hard-earned money and time for binge-watching. The latest attraction on the list is Aspirants.

Coming from TVF’s house, the show was expected to be a wholesome entertainer with something to take from. In reality, it turned out to be more than what was expected. The show starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar and others, is right on the top of the list if we talk about trending content. Not just that, but its reflections are even seen in IMDb ratings.

Aspirants has surpassed some of TVF’s own shows like Panchayat, Tripling in IMDb ratings. In a matter of few days, it will also go past Yeh Meri Family, Gullak and Kota Factory. What’s more interesting is that it could well surpass the ratings of Scam 1992 to become the highest-rated Indian web show on IMDb. So, how much is the distance between TVF’s latest product and Pratik Gandhi’s cult series? Let’s take a look.

On IMDb, Aspirants stands at 9.0 out of 10. Till now, it’s been rated by around 265k people. On the other side, Scam 1992 has a rating of 9.5 out of 10 with around 102k votes. There’s enough distance between the two but looking at the pace of TVF’s latest web show, it will sure shot become India’s highest-rated web show.

It’s good to see such qualitative shows coming in quick succession!

Meanwhile, Aspirants’ lead, Naveen Kasturia recently hinted at the show’s second season. He says there’s huge scope but it totally depends on the makers.

