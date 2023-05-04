Ever since the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in July 2016, the science fiction horror drama caught the attention of viewers worldwide. While the first four seasons of the multi-starrer show have been warmly received, the question of what the show’s last season – Stranger Things 5, is much discussed. And recently, Grace Van Dien & Tom Wlaschiha spilled the beans on it.

The series features an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, and Joe Keery in pivotal roles. In ST, Grace plays Chrissy Cunningham, a Hawkins High School cheerleader who Vecna kills, and Tom essays the role of Dmitri Antonov /Enzo, a prison guard in Kamchatka whom Hopper bribes to help secure his freedom. Both stars appear in season 4.

As reported by Pinkvilla, during a panel segment of a fan convention in Holland this week, ‘Chrissy Cunningham’ Grace Van Dien & ‘Enzo’ Tom Wlaschiha opened up about Stranger Things 5. During their conversation with fans, they revealed that ‘someone important’ is likely to die in the series’ final season.

When a fan asks, “What do you expect from season five of Stranger Things?” Grace Van Dien replied, “I heard someone important’s gonna die.” Stunned by this reply, fans went, “What? Noooo!” Seeing their reaction, Grace added, “Spoilers? That’s public!” To this, German actor Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri’ Enzo’ Antonov, said, “Yeah, but it’s not gonna be for at least another year now.”

Tom Wlaschiha continued, “I think it only starts shooting in summer, and then it won’t be out for another year or so.” With this revelation, we are sure fans who have already been speculating about the possible deaths will be more intrigued.

