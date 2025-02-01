The Young and the Restless had been building up the Sharon storyline with Jordan and Ian at the center of it. With a wrap on it, it’s time for Cameron Kirsten who became a figment of Sharon’s imagination after she killed him, to leave. Linden Ashby, who plays the role, has now spoken up about it.

The actor, who was a part of the soap opera decades ago returned to play the role again recently but when his character was killed off at the end of a storyline, he was featured as a part of Sharon’s imagination. Now, that role has also finished up and here’s what the actor revealed about the same.

Will Linden Ashby Return To The Young & The Restless?

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Linden talked about his role and responded to questions of whether he can return to the show again. He expressed his gratitude that he got the opportunity to play the role though the character had died and said, “Not a lot of people get” such a chance.

“And now I’ll be, you know, his brother,” he joked about the common trope used in soap operas. “We’ll see,” he teased and added, “Usually you’re dead and you don’t come back.” But he revealed that playing Cameron as a figment of imagination was “more fleshed-out” than when he was alive.

Talking about the role, he expressed, “I love that it was this pretty complex relationship with a lot of levels and colors.” On being asked if he saw the figment of imagination Cameron as a separate entity from thim being alive, he agreed. “I think that he was Cameron Kirsten filtered through Sharon.” He explained the character “had a lot more levels as a human being.”

While the figment “had a lot of levels that weren’t necessarily Cameron’s.” He further explained that it wasn’t Cameron or his personality, and instead “was Sharon’s idea of Cameron Kirsten.” Linden opened up about how he wasn’t bound by anything while portraying the figment and nobody gave him any notes about it, making the whole part very organic and impromptu.

Linden Ashby On Sharon Case & Joshua Newman

Talking about his co-star Sharon Case, who plays Sharon Newman on the show, he said, “I don’t know if people realize how serious she is about the work she does, how serious she is about being an actor and the craft of being an actor. It’s just so much fun to work with her.” He also joked about working with Joshua Morrow, who portrays the role of Nick Newman.

“It was hard for me to keep a straight face around Josh, because Josh is such a fun person,” Linden shared. He concluded by talking about how the hardest job in Hollywood is being a soap opera actor. The 64-year-old said, “The amount of pages that you do every day, and then you finish and you go home and you get ready for tomorrow,” calling it fast and intense.

