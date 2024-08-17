Being a celebrity has its own share of perks and disadvantages. To stay connected with fans, one needs to stay active on social media handles, and the internet is one such place where escaping trolls is impossible if a particular person is very popular. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta witnessed such an incident when she faced a disgusting comment by a cheap user on Instagram. Keep reading to know how she responded like a boss!

Munmun has been a part of TMKOC since the beginning, and she plays the character of Babita Iyer. As Babita is a fashionista, we have seen Munmun being at the top of her style game in the show. Over the years, the actress built a massive fan base, and many are admirers of her beauty. On social media, we have often seen her followers complimenting her beauty, and even the actress welcomes the lovely comments wholeheartedly. However, once, Munmun faced a disgusting remark from a troll.

A few years back, one Instagram user left a nasty comment on Munmun Dutta’s picture that read, “Ek raat ka kitna? (how much for one night),” to which the actress gave a kick-a** reply, which would be remembered for years. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said, “Kyu be saale bh*dwe idhar bhik maangne kyu aaya hai? Aukaad bhulgaya apna?”

Munmun Dutta continued, “Bhagwan ne itna ch*t*ya shakal diya hai, toh baatein bhi ch*t*ya jaisa hi hai…Tere jaise pe toh koi thukega bhi nahi..saale naamard saamne aake ye baatein kiya kar samjha? Aur haan, socha tujhe block karne se pehle teri aukaad dikha du tujhe bh*dwe. Samjha gawar? Chal ja ab..teri badsurat shakal leke kahin aur ch*t*yapa kar.”

Well, we usually don’t see Munmun Dutta using such language, but it was much-needed treatment for a cheap troll.

Meanwhile, recently, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said to ETimes that she misses her co-star Disha Vakani a lot. She added that whenever Disha got any calls from unknown numbers, she would disguise her voice.

