Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining us for over 15 years. During its historic run, the show introduced several quirky and memorable characters. One such character is Scientist Krishnan Iyer, who is being successfully portrayed by Tanuj Mahashabde. Apart from the entertaining act, the character is widely popular due to his wife, Babita Iyer. Referring to the same, Tanuj once shared how people give him less importance in real life.

Tanuj has been playing Krishnan Iyer since the beginning of TKMOC. Munmun Dutta portrays his on-screen wife, Babita. They form one of the show’s most unique pairs and have entertained the audience for years. Munmun is drop-dead gorgeous, leading her character to attain immense popularity. Her beauty can make men go weak in the knees.

On several occasions, Tanuj Mahashabde expressed being lucky enough to get an on-screen wife like Munmun Dutta. However, during one interview, he indirectly shared his pain about getting less importance by the public in real life as everyone is interested in knowing about Munmun and not him.

During an interview with Telly Talk in 2020, Tanuj Mahashabde was asked about his marriage plans. While talking about the same, he said, “Jab bhi mein bahar kahi jaata hu, toh jyadatar log yahi kehte hai ki Babitaji kaisi hai, koi yeh nahi kehta ki Iyer bhai aap kaise hai (Whenever I go out in public, most of the people ask about Babita’s well-being but no one asks about me).”

This is not the first time he has talked about Munmun Dutta being his wife in Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah. During one of the old interviews with Lokmat, Tanuj Mahashabde was asked about his reaction to a beautiful lady like Munmun playing his on-screen wife. The actor responded with a hilarious answer.

Tanuj said, “Not just others, but even I found it hard to digest that I am playing a partner of a beautiful lady in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

