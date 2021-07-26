Advertisement

With Bigg Boss, the Indian television industry and viewers witnessed a new era of reality shows. Owing to its nature, people found it a bit disturbing and full of negativity initially. Surprisingly, contestants who were part of the pilot season gained a lot of fame among viewers. The one who saw a positive impact on life was Rupali Ganguly.

Yes, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly was part of season 1. She earned a tag of a ‘cry baby’ due to her stint in the show. Surprisingly, it’s something she is proud of. On the whole, she mostly has positive memories to share except for, the one and only- Rakhi Sawant. She once bashed Rakhi for her negativity.

Those who watched Bigg Boss 1 would be aware of the ’36 ka aakda’ Rupali Ganguly and Rakhi Sawant shared. Post getting evicted, she had opened up on the things she would love to forget. While speaking to Rajul Hegde in 2008, she spoke about her Bigg Boss journey and who are her good friends from the show.

Asked what’s her equation with Kashmera Shah and Rakhi Sawant post getting evicted from Bigg Boss, Rupali had said, “A hundred Kashmeras (Kashmera Shah) is equal to one Rakhi Sawant! When we meet, we greet each other. But Rakhi is not important in my life,” reports Rediff.com.

She even shared how Bigg Boss helped her to become a household name. “Bigg Boss made me famous, and I enjoyed the attention. When I went to Vaishno Devi temple after the show, I was given special security and women came and told me that they voted for me. I got a lot of offers after that. But I was not mentally prepared for it. Bigg Boss taught me to be a better person. But my mother will still vouch that I am the same devil,” she said while sharing the show helped her both professionally and personally.

