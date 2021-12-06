Nandish Sandhu is a popular face amongst the audience mainly for his work in the superhit Colors show, Uttaran. The actor had been married to Bigg Boss 15 fame Rashami Desai for close to four years before calling it off in 2016. As the actor kind of made his relationship official with Ankita Shorey, here’s a look at the time they were first spotted together, amidst his divorce with Rashami Desai.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rashami and Nandish met on the sets of Uttaran, where they were playing the leads alongside actor Tina Dutta. According to reports, they got married in the year 2012 and went separate ways right after the show went off air. There had been numerous rumours regarding their split and Rashami had even opened up on how she was blamed by most people during that time.

Advertisement

According to a report published by Mid-Day in 2016, Nandish Sandhu was spotted with Ankita Shorey at several locations including restaurants and multiplexes. Their source revealed, “They are expressive and uninhibited. Nandish and Ankita are often spotted at restaurants and multiplexes hand-in-hand. Even though his divorce has not come through, he is going too fast, too soon.”

The source had also mentioned that Nandish and Ankita’s appearance together could have led to complications in his divorce case but he did not seem concerned about it. “Nandish seems unperturbed that it could go against him in his divorce hearing. Clearly, he has thrown caution to wind.”, they added.

Even though rumours about Nandish Sandhu’s relationship with Ankita Shorey were all over the place, the actor had straight up denied the speculations at that time. He clarified that his divorce with Rashami Desai had nothing to do with Ankita whatsoever.

Rashami Desai, on the other hand, was in a relationship with Arhaan Khan during her time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She even broke up with him on national television after a few scandalous secrets were revealed about him.

Must Read: Arshad Warsi Shares Harsh Reality Of The Industry: “I’m Still Looking For A Job Because…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube