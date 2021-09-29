Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati which has been running for more than a decade. The show gave many crorepatis but Harshvardhan Nawathe became the first to win the show and take home ₹1 crore. He once revealed that what followed was not all a pleasant experience.

Nawathe became an overnight sensation when he won the prize money in the first season of Big B hosted game show in the year 2000. He became a permanent fixture on page three of tabloids and has signed a plethora of autographs. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, Harshvardhan Nawathe told a leading daily last year, “I was attending an event where there was a huge crowd and my friends (who were also my bodyguards on days) were stuck somewhere and I was somewhere else, so when I was getting down from the stage I couldn’t find my friends and got mobbed. Everyone was trying to touch me and shake hands with me and later I found my hand sticky. I pulled my hand and found it bleeding. So, someone slashed my palm with a blade. You know that thin cut that you don’t realise but it bleeds. So, these kinds of incidents have also happened to me. But mostly things have been positive with me and people have been kind.”

The Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant also recalled how something positive came about from the negative experience the very next day. He revealed that he met the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, who noticed the gash on his hand and asked him about it.

“He in his own humorous style which he is known for, folded his hands and said ‘Harshvardhan this has to be your greeting from now on’. This is something that I will always remember that out of that negative incident also came out a very positive thing. He told me you should always do a namaste and stop shaking hands and I followed it to the extent I could,” Harshvardhan Nawathe said.

Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Urmila Matondkar Laughs Out Loud On ‘Laughing Buddha’ Farah Khan’s Joke & Shakes A Leg With Comedians In ‘Zee Comedy Show’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube