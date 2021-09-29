Advertisement

Archana Puran Singh has been on The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by Kapil Sharma for two years now, after replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu. Though there are some people who might think that Puran Singh’s job of sitting on a couch for hours and reacting to everything that is something on stage is a piece of cake, she is not one of them.

Recently, memes inspired by Singh started to trend on Twitter after Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress Chief. Many people even commented on how Sidhu might return to the comedy show.

While talking to the Times of India, Archana Puran Singh said, “This is a joke that’s cracked on me for many years now. I don’t care, and I don’t take it seriously at all.” She continued, “And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months.”

“Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can’t take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries, but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show,” she continued. After this, Archana Puran Singh addressed how some people think that all she has to do is laugh.

“Kapil’s show writers come up with all kinds of jokes, and I can’t help but laugh at them because they are funny. It is a task to come up with gags every day and keep the show running for the last ten years,” she said.

“But all those who feel I don’t have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit at an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that’s cracked, and then react to it,” Puran Singh added.

Archana Puran Singh further added that Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and other members of The Kapil Sharma Show are not only her teammates but are also very respectful towards her.

