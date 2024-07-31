Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has witnessed a lot of replacements in its cast members. Not only fans but it was also really difficult for the team to adapt to these changes. For instance, Kush Shah revealed that none of the Tapu Sena members liked Nidhi Bhanushali initially. But did you know rumors once broke that Jheel Mehta was fired from her role as Sonu? Scroll below for all the details!

TMKOC first went on air in 2008. Asit Kumarr Modi originally cast Jheel as Sonu. She received a lot of love and appreciation for her portrayal but had to quit the show in 2012 to focus on her 10th board exams. Nidhi Bhanushali stepped into her shoes and initially faced a tough time being accepted by fans and co-stars.

After her unexpected exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, rumors broke that Jheel Mehta was fired due to her “height.” But the actress once quashed the rumors and set the records straight in one of her Vlogs.

Jheel Mehta shared, “Oh my God, the number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. No no no. One, I was not fired from the show, and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies. I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don’t get it.”

What is Jheel upto these days?

After completing her education, Jheel pursued her career as a professional makeup artist. She also has an Instagram page that showcases all the brides and clients she has decked up.

Jheel Mehta is all grown up and set to get married to her long-time boyfriend, Aditya Dube. He proposed to her in January, and the couple recently did a pre-wedding photoshoot in Goa.

The exact date of her wedding is under wraps. We wonder if old Tapu, aka Raj Andakat, who is her good friend, will attend the ceremony along with other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast members.

