Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu & Raj Andakat aka Tapu Are Not Friends In Real Life

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most liked programs on Indian television. The show that has got a huge fan following, and which also happens to be one of the most-watched programs on TV was put on halt following the global pandemic.

It’s well known that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actors share an amazing equation, off the screen too. However, actress Palak Sidhawani who plays Sonalika Bhide in TMKOC recently stated she is not friends with her co-star Raj Andakat aka Tapu, but the duo does share cordial relation.

The young actress stated that she doesn’t feel that it is compulsory or necessary to be friends with every individual on sets, or whom you work with.

Palak Sidhwani in an interview to Tellychakkar.com said, “See there are 80 people on the set, and it’s not necessary to be friends with each one of them, in fact in your office I’m sure you’re not friends with everyone who works there right?”

“Raj and I, we share a professional relationship and there’s no fight as such, it’s just that I get along with Samay (Gogi), Kush (Goli) and Azhar (Pinku) more, but that doesn’t change the fact that Raj and I share a cordial relationship and he’s my working partner”. added the actress.

Talking about the popular show, it seems like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has still some time to resume its shoot. It was only early last week when director Malav Rajda took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the sets with a caption that read, ” JUST A VISIT TO THE SETS… Friends shooting has not started yet…BUT HOPEFULLY IT WILL SOON….no dates decided yet…”