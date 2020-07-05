Can you even imagine FRIENDS without the laughing track? Can you imagine Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing landing a sarcastic joke on Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green, and all there is silence in the background? We surely can’t, but this could happen.

Yes, the much-talked-about FRIENDS reunion episode is all set to be shot probably by August, but there’s bad news for the fans. After the showrunner Marta Kauffman’s statement last month, there has not much been officially said about the episode.

But, folks down at Mirror are reporting something that will break the hearts of many FRIENDS’ fans. According to their source: “Everyone is really hoping production and filming can resume next month. It’s full steam ahead right now, but there are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences.”

‘No live audience’ is the key thing to notice here! FRIENDS makers can edit out and add the laughing track but we know it’ll be fake. The source also adds, “That’s a big blow because bosses were desperate to create an authentic atmosphere. All of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they’ve had the tests.”

Last month creator Marta Kauffman had said, “We are hoping to be able to shoot in August if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”

This FRIENDS Reunion episode will be available to stream on HBO Max.

