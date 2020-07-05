Kanye West Running For The US President, Twitterati Can't Process This News: “Is This A Simpson's Episode?”
Kanye West Running For The US President, Twitterati Can’t Process This News: “Is This A Simpson’s Episode?”

Kim Kardashian’s husband and rapper Kanye West has finally raised the curtains and revealed that he is running for the US President. While this is the biggest news of the day, how could Twitterati not have their two bits of wisdom about it.

Twitter right now is exploding with netizens reacting over Kanye’s announcement. While some have already criticised him, many are contemplating the fact that if he wins, Kim Kardashian will be the first lady. Well, a whirlpool of memes has made its way.

Reacting to Kanye’s announcement, a Twitter user celebrating his journey wrote, “Nah if Kanye West becomes President he’s honestly completed life. A legend in music, a force in the fashion industry, a billionaire, and now a whole PRESIDENT? Bruh… BRUH.”

Meanwhile, not everyone was that appreciating. A user referring to Kanye West’s long known support for Donald Trump wrote, “Say it with me, A vote for Kanye West, Is a vote for Trump.”

However, Kim Kardashian also made an appearance in the tweets as the fact she might become the first lady crossed Twitterati’s mind. A user wrote, “Kanye west is running for president….which could make kim kardashian the first lady…i want OUT of this country no joke.”

Another wrote, “i- wait if kanye becomes president, doesn’t that mean Kim kardashian is gonna be first lady… oml we’re gonna have keeping up with the kardashians white house edition.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

What are your views on Kanye West running for the US President? Let is know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out