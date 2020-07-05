Kanye West Running For The US President, Twitterati Can’t Process This News: “Is This A Simpson’s Episode?”

Kim Kardashian’s husband and rapper Kanye West has finally raised the curtains and revealed that he is running for the US President. While this is the biggest news of the day, how could Twitterati not have their two bits of wisdom about it.

Twitter right now is exploding with netizens reacting over Kanye’s announcement. While some have already criticised him, many are contemplating the fact that if he wins, Kim Kardashian will be the first lady. Well, a whirlpool of memes has made its way.

Reacting to Kanye’s announcement, a Twitter user celebrating his journey wrote, “Nah if Kanye West becomes President he’s honestly completed life. A legend in music, a force in the fashion industry, a billionaire, and now a whole PRESIDENT? Bruh… BRUH.”

Meanwhile, not everyone was that appreciating. A user referring to Kanye West’s long known support for Donald Trump wrote, “Say it with me, A vote for Kanye West, Is a vote for Trump.”

However, Kim Kardashian also made an appearance in the tweets as the fact she might become the first lady crossed Twitterati’s mind. A user wrote, “Kanye west is running for president….which could make kim kardashian the first lady…i want OUT of this country no joke.”

Another wrote, “i- wait if kanye becomes president, doesn’t that mean Kim kardashian is gonna be first lady… oml we’re gonna have keeping up with the kardashians white house edition.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Nah if Kanye West becomes President he’s honestly completed life. A legend in music, a force in the fashion industry, a billionaire, and now a whole PRESIDENT? Bruh… BRUH. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) July 5, 2020

say it with me

a vote for kanye west is a vote for trump

a vote for kanye west is a vote for trump

a vote for kanye west is a vote for trump

a vote for kanye west is a vote for trump

a vote for kanye west is a vote for trump

a vote for kanye west is a vote 4 trump #KanyeWest2020 pic.twitter.com/BMN753pTXs — Moses Nyagota (@moses_nyagota) July 5, 2020

i- wait if kanye becomes president, doesn’t that mean kim kardashian is gonna be first lady… oml we’re gonna have keeping up with the kardashians white house edition 😭😭 — kc (@ultkl1p) July 5, 2020

kanye west is running for president….which could make kim kardashian the first lady…i want OUT of this country no joke pic.twitter.com/UvhbMcPI8C — Gary Starling (@Garystarling202) July 5, 2020

Y'all don't be fooled. DON'T VOTE FOR KANYE. A VOTE FOR KANYE IS A VOTE FOR TRUMP. #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/iD3gbgRgFW — Maya (@Maya6198) July 5, 2020

Kanye in 2016:

Ima run for president in 2020 Kanye in 2017:

Ima run for president in 2020 Kanye in 2018:

I’m not gonna run for president in 2020 ima run in 2024 Kanye in 2019:

No more politics! Kanye in 2020:

Ima run for president in 2020 — Disastro (@_deadastronaut_) July 5, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump: I have no talent and everyone has seen my tits! First Lady Kim Kardashian: Hold my sex tape. — 𝓝𝓸𝓶 𝓭𝓮 𝓟𝓵𝓾𝓶𝓮 (@_pseudo_nom) July 5, 2020

@KimKardashian come pick up your mess.🙄 — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) July 5, 2020

what you’re gonna do??? take the stage again when the other candidate wins for president of the us??? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/XvVoU7Ss0y — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Benjy ♡ (@likepaperrings) July 5, 2020

I know that Melania has lowered the bar for First Lady but I don’t think Kim can slither under it. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) July 5, 2020

Is this a Simpsons episode? — Chad (@anything4views) July 5, 2020

What are your views on Kanye West running for the US President? Let is know in the comments section below.

