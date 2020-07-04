Jennifer Aniston & Jimmy Kimmel Team Up To Surprise A Nurse Battling COVID-19

Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is using his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, to spread ultimate happiness and broad smiles amid the pandemic. Recently, Jimmy teamed up with Friends fame Jennifer Aniston and surprised a nurse who has tested positive of the Novel Coronavirus. Read on to know what happened.

Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse from St. George, Utah was the guest on the segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fairbanks has tested positive of COVID-19 and was sharing her experience. She is right now supposed to practice self-isolation for a period of two weeks.

Jimmy Kimmel decides to cheer Fairbanks up as he invited Jennifer Aniston to the video chat. This was a huge surprise for Kimball for sure. Aniston taking it ahead said, “I just have to say God bless you and all of you that are out there, doing what you’re doing.”

Aniston told Fairbanks, “I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing and putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”

Further in the chat, Fairbanks opened up how she has not been able to cook food and had to rely on delivery services. Jennifer Aniston had yet another surprise as a solution for this too. She said, “That’s good cause you know what Jimmy Kimmel cooked up? You’re gonna be getting a $10,000 gift certificate from Postmates.”

Jimmy Kimmel further joked how Fairbanks has to use it in one shot. Kimmel also revealed the Posmates is given all the nurses working on Kimball’s floor same gift cards.

“Oh behalf of all of us, I think Jen said it very well, we are very, very grateful to what you and all these health care workers are doing,” said Kimmel. “It’s so far above and beyond. It really is unbelievable.”

Isn’t that move adorable?

