Brad Pitt Wanted To Work With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Even After She Rejected To Star In Troy

Brad Pitt didn’t star in Titanic to have something as famous of a film like Leonardo DiCaprio in India, but he has had his fair share of fan-base here. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was this close working with him in 2004 for the film Troy.

Brad Pitt was seen in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood last year, for which he deservingly grabbed the Academy Award for the Best Supporting actor. Today, we look back at when he expressed his wish of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a conversation with IANS, while he was promoting Killing Me Softly in 2012, Brad Pitt said, “Given a chance, I would like to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, because she’s a versatile actor. She is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, who has achieved huge acclaim in the west for her style, beauty and acting skills. I think we missed an opportunity to be cast together for Troy.”

Brad Pitt also revealed his wish to star in a Bollywood film and this love for them. He said, “I would love to work in a Bollywood film as there are so much drama and colour in the films there… I might decide to work in a Bollywood film and do one of those dance numbers with the whole crew in the backdrop.”

Recently, there was a report that Brad Pitt was dating Alia Shawkat but she made the record straight about the same. But she says she is ‘just friends’ with Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

Last year, the actress was clicked walking out of a Los Angeles playhouse alongside Brad, and the rumours have been floating since then. “We’re not dating. We’re just friends,” she told Vulture in an interview. She said that initially, even her friends were curious about their relationship status.

“All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos,” she said. “I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me’.”

