Millie Bobby Brown became a household name with her character Eleven from Stranger Things. The Godzilla actress was just 12-year-old when the show debuted on Instagram back in 2017 and became a huge success all across the globe.

Millie Bobby Brown recently shared some extraordinary pictures of herself on Instagram and fans are going gaga over it.

The Stranger Things actress in her new blonde avatar donned beach waves with glittery makeup and glossy lips.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Now, do you believe that God is definitely a woman?

While the 4th instalment of Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, it has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. But if the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to start shooting it soon.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what makers have in the box for Millie’s character, Eleven. Meanwhile, talking about the resuming shooting The Duffer Brothers (who happened to be the creators) told Deadline, “We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have pretty large mythology. So we do have a general sense of where we’re going,’ he concluded. We’ve known the ending of the show for quite a while.”

What do you think of this new avatar of Millie Bobby Brown? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

