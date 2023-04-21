Child actor Sheehan Kapahi, who plays Atharva Wagle in the show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya,’ is training for football between the shots for the upcoming episodes in which there is a football match.

The 13-year-old actor said: “I’m a huge football fan. My favourite players are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m always dribbling the ball around my society in my free time. So, when I was told we had to shoot a football match, I was delighted. We had a coach come in who would train us in the evenings or in between shots.”

Sheehan, who has also acted in ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na,’ shared how he got injured while playing football.

“I tend to get too excited sometimes, so in the middle of practicing, I kicked a pole instead of the ball. Not realising it was serious, I continued to play. However, after consistent pain, my mom took me to the doctor and I was told it was a fracture. My parents have been taking care of me since and I love the extra care and attention. Thanks to the production team for making extra arrangements to make me feel comfortable,” he concluded.

‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ airs on Sony SAB.

