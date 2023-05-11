Udaariyaan: Vivian Dsena and Twinkle Arora seem to be the new hot reel jodi in town. Fans are loving their onscreen chemistry.

Vivian Dsena is back on TV with Udaariyaan. The actor is doing a cameo as Sartaj on the show. We know that the relationship of Ekam and Nehmat has suffered because of various reasons. Sartaj has some issues with his family and finds solace in Nehmat. Earlier, it was said that Vivian would do the show Neerja on Colors but we guess that he chose Udaariyaan.

It seems his good friends Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta approached him. The avatar of the actor as the hot-headed Sartaj is getting a lot of love. He has also fit into the scheme of things. The past few weeks were kind of hard as the actor’s personal life was discussed widely. The news of him changing his faith was met with mixed reactions.

But Sartaj is being liked by all. His past show Sirf Tum ran solely because of the chemistry between Eisha Singh and him. His fans did not like the writing or dialogues of the show. Vivian Dsena is looking a lot younger in Udaariyaan. The look is reminiscent of Abhay Raichand from Pyar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani.

