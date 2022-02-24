TV actress Vidhi Pandya draws lines of similarities between her real and reel character in ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’. She plays the role of an aspiring and ambitious writer named Soumya Verma.

Vidhi feels that she and her on-screen character share a lot of similarities. The actress shares how she put together herself to get into the skin of her character.

“Soumya is a spirited personality who stays positive even in unfavourable situations. She is an optimistic soul. My character portrays a gamut of emotions and the balance that she maintains is incredible. Since she is a writer and holds a good command of her language. I had to go through 2-3 workshops before we started shooting as I wanted to polish my Hindi vocabulary and do full justice to my portrayal,” shares Vidhi Pandya.

Elaborating on the same, Vidhi Pandya says: “I share quite a few similarities with my character Soumya Verma. She looks after everyone and does not hesitate to go out of her way to help those who need it the most. That for me is a sign of selflessness.”

The former ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant adds more traits that she relates to her character in the show.

“I relate to Soumya in many ways as I am also someone who is not bound by any boundaries. Another major similarity that I share with my character is that we both are determined and vulnerable at the same time and always wish to see the good in every situation,” adds Vidhi Pandya.

‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

