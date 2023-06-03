Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all prepped for the last schedule of his upcoming Indian adaptation of the series ‘Citadel’.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from the airport. He is seen wearing a light brown T-shirt paired with a hat.

For the caption Varun Dhawan wrote: “Last sched spyverse.”

It isn’t clear where Varun Dhawan is travelling for the shoot. However, if reports are to be believed the ‘Bhediya’ star is on his way to Serbia.

Citadel also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Helmed by ‘The Family Man‘ creators Raj and DK, ‘Citadel’ is the Indian counterpart of the larger international series of the same name which has been originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

The global version of Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

