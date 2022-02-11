Valentine's Day Special Movies List To Binge Watch, From Dil Bechara To Beauty And The Beast!

If you are planning to snuggle up and watch the most romantic movies and shows to celebrate this Valentine’s Day, with your significant other, your friends, or even by yourself; we have the perfect picks for you. From the latest K-Drama series Snowdrop to modern Indian love stories like Tadap and Atrangi re, Disney+ Hotstar has got you covered with a bouquet of shows and movies for every mood of love. Sit back, grab some snacks and enjoy these 10 heartwarming titles on Valentine’s Day.

Snowdrop

An enduring love story of university students Yeong-ro and Soo-ho blooms amidst a dangerous political situation in Seoul. What will happen to their fate? The South Korean drama, starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and the ever-reliable Jung-Hae-in landed on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9th. Available in Hindi, the series is a North Korea-South Korea forbidden romance with twisted politics at its heart. This latest K-Drama is surely an audience-puller with its tremendous storytelling and a stellar cast.

Atrangi re

Runaway Rinku gets forcefully married to an already engaged Vishu. The love triangle gets wider when Rinku’s lover Sajjad shows up.

Tadap

Passionate Ishana falls madly in love with Ramisa. As their love grows stronger by the day, fate plays the villain and throws one hurdle after another.

Love, Simon

17-year-old Simon Spier has a complicated love story as he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Watch Love, Simon.

Pretty Woman

Vivian Ward, a streetwise working girl, has a chance encounter with Edward Lewis, a corporate mogul, which leads to an improbable love affair.

Dil Bechara

Brought together by a tragic twist, Kizie and Manny embark on a bittersweet journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called ‘life’.

Premam

George, a teenager, loves the idea of being in love. This dream seems to be within his reach in his school days and even in his school days, but it fails to materialize. However, all is not lost yet!

Titanic

Rose is engaged to marry Caledon Hockley but falls in love with a poor artist Jack Dawson aboard the luxurious ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

Beauty & The Beast

Bella, a young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior to realize the kind heart and the soul of the true Prince within.

Arjun Reddy

A short-tempered yet brilliant young medical surgeon immerses himself in drugs and alcohol when his lady-love is forced to marry someone else.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar for your favourite romantic titles this Valentine’s Day!

