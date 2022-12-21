Uorfi Javed never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her day to day activities and especially her bold outfits. She recently made a fun appearance in Netflix’s video and the cameo received a huge round of applause from her fans. Now, there’s a viral video of the actress going viral on social media where she’s donning a leopard print monokini which came with a trail and is now getting trolled by netizens for flaunting her b**bs and a** curves in the video. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Uorfi has now become very viral on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. The actress happens to share very unique Instagram reels showcasing her creativity level and quirkiness at the same time. Javed does the unimaginable and also takes pictures while doing it, hehe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now there’s a viral video where Uorfi Javed can be seen donning a leopard print monokini flaunting her b**bs and a** curves and getting trolled by netizens on social media. This isn’t the first time that the actress is getting trolled for her video but netizens target her for every little thing that she does in life.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Shakal na Surat bss ye he pasa kamane ka zariya mei troll nhi kr rha jadatar ase ladki ye bolti h tu kon h mere phanave pr bolne wala bss mei ye he bolunga samaj mei pta chlgya ye kon h.”

Another user commented, “disastrous body she has got 😂 no sexiness at all in her looks as well as in her body, Sirf aise costumes pehne se hot nhi dikhegi behen, looks nd body zero hai 🤯”

The third user commented, “Sasti wali jenner😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed getting trolled for her leopard print attire now? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Gets Body-Shamed For Showcasing Her Washboard Abs As She Sizzles In A Se*y Dress, Netizens React “Uorfi Javed Kare To Ghatiya, Star Kid Kare To Princess”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News