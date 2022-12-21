TVF’s Pitcher season 2 is all set to be released on a popular streaming platform this week. The new season is coming after almost seven years after the first season streamed on YouTube. A trailer was recently dropped online and it hinted, one of the four original cast members–Jitendra Kumar aka Jitu–may be absent this time.

For the unversed, the web series is about a start-up founded by four friends–played by Arunabh, Jitendra, Naveen Kasturia, and Abhay Mahajan. While Arunabh, Naveen, and Abhay are back for season 2, Jitendra is conspicuously absent. This led many to think that he will not return to the show.

Pitcher season 2’s lead actor and creator Arunabh Kumar and director Vaibhav Bundhoo on breaking the silence on the rumours during a conversation with Hindustan Times. “As it happens with filmmaking, 200 things have to fall in place at the same time. It was part creative, part logistic, part something we wanted to do with the story,” Arunabh said.

He further drops a hint that Jitu-Jitendra’s character may just be present in secret. “I am again saying watch till the finale. It’s not that somebody is missing and somebody is not. When we researched, we found that in 99% of startups, one of the founders goes missing. That’s what we are saying right now as well. Sometimes they quit, sometimes there is a difference of opinion, sometimes there is a fight, or one is fired. There could be any of this. Once you watch the show, you will see. Hopefully, you will see we have tried to do something real. Whether you like it or not depends on a lot of things,” he said.

When the show was launched in 2015, it was one of the first web shows in Hindi. And its surprise success made it a cult hit. Over the years, many have wondered if it would ever return. Now Pitcher season 2 will start streaming on Zee5 on December 23.

