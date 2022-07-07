Actress Uorfi Javed AKA Urfi Javed has always remained paparazzi’s favourite as the actress is stealing attention wherever she goes with her dropping fashion sense. The star was spotted several times with her modern take on OOTD looks, which always stole the show with netizens going head over heels for her oh-so-happening looks. From her regular go-to fashion to airport looks and not to forget the fun-loving interactions with the media and straight forward statements Uorfi has grabbed eyeballs with her OTT personality.

Uorfi Javed‘s recently released song Tere Ishq Mein is much loved and appreciated by the fans as she is seen reminiscing the remake of this beautiful melody opposite Aditya Yadav. A romantic music video which goes perfectly with this loved the weather.

When asked about the song Uorfi said. “#TereIshqMein is a very heart touching song something which I play on repeat mode. As fun and amazing it was shooting for the song this track actually is meant for all the lovebirds out there. This song is very relatable and I personally loved it and I hope my fans will love this too.”

Tere Ishq Mein features Uorfi Javed and Aditya Yadav, it is sung by Aditya Yadav, directed by Sukh D and is out now!

On the work front, Uorfi Javed began her career in showbiz with the 2016 show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. After featuring in shows like Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Jiji Maa Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and more she became a household name thanks to her stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

