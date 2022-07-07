Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who will be soon seen in the OTT series ‘Faadu’ directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, shared that working on the series has added a lot to her repository of skills as an actor and as a human being. The actress can’t be more grateful to have worked with Ashwiny on the series.

Talking about the same, Saiyami says, “Working on a series like ‘Faadu’ can help broaden the horizons for an actor not just as a performer on screen, but also as a human being. Drenched in cinematic art and culture, this film has definitely helped me learn so much more than just how to improve the craft of acting itself.”

Saiyami Kher further expresses that she always harboured a wish to work with Ashwiny, who makes her digital directorial debut with the SonyLIV series, “I have always wanted to work with a director like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, given her range of film-making and focused approach towards a genre of films which has not been touched upon before, let alone be mastered. Extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am going to make sure that I put my best foot forward for this one.”

‘Faadu’, which also stars ‘Thappad’ actor Pavail Gulati, is touted as an “intense poetic love story between two different-thinking characters”. The series will soon drop on OTT platform SonyLIV.

Meanwhile, Saiyami Kher will also be seen in the sports drama ‘Ghoomer’, helmed by R. Balki. The film will reunite Saiyami with her ‘Breathe: Into the shadows’ co-actor, Abhishek Bachchan. The film will have him play the role of Saiyami’s coach.

Saiyami’s last silver screen releases included the 2021 Telugu film Wild Dog and the 2022 one Highway.

