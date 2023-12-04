Top 10 Films Of 2023 (OTT): From Lust Stories 2 To Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan

IMDb has dropped the list of top 10 films released on OTT platforms, and right from Kajol to Kareena Kapoor Khan, leading ladies of B’town have been ruling this arena. Young actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Janhvi Kapoor also took their films straight to the platform.

Although direct-to-OTT releases have been a thing of the past since the theaters have been functional, it has started a new genre of films exclusively made for the OTT platforms. This year, directors like Nitesh Tiwari and Sujoy Ghosh have offered brilliant films on OTT.

The Most Popular Indian Movies of 2023 (Streaming) list represents five subscription-based services, with five titles from Netflix, two from Zee5, and one each from Prime Video, JioCinema, and Disney+ Hotstar. The Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2023 list, on the other hand, has four titles from Netflix, three from Prime Video, two from Disney+ Hotstar, and one from JioCinema.

While you check out the list of the top 10 films of 2023 streaming on OTT films, curated by IMDb, let us guide you on where to watch these gems.

1. Lust Stories 2

The anthology film is a series of four short stories on the topic of love, s*x, violence, and relationships. Directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, these films star Kajol, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur and others. The film is streaming on Netflix.

2. Jaane Jaan

Streaming on Netflix, Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s OTT debut with this brilliant suspense thriller was an official remake of Devotion of Suspect X. It starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma along with Bebo. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, this Netflix series was rated quite high.

3. Mission Majnu

The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Netflix after multiple delays in its theatrical release. The spy thriller followed the events of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It also took inspiration in part from the real life of the Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik, who was famously called the Black Tiger.

4. Bawaal

Initially scheduled for a theatrical release, Bawaal opted for direct to OTT way and dropped on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the rom-com starred Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and was criticized a lot for using Nazi death camps as a base for a struggling relationship between a husband and wife.

5. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s film dropped on Netflix. The official synopsis of the film says, “A flight attendant and her business partner are on a mission to steal diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. At 40,000 feet in the air, the heist goes horribly wrong and turns into a hostage situation.”

6. Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar’s collaboration for Bloody Daddy was hailed by all. The film was released on Jio Cinema. It was an adaptation of the French film Sleepless Night.

7. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Streaming on Zee 5, the film by Apoorv Singh Karki was much acclaimed. It was loosely inspired by Asaram Bapu’s case, and Manoj Bajpayee won accolades for his performance in this courtroom drama.

8. Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey’s film starring Pavan Kirpalani is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The mystery thriller received mixed reviews but still topped the charts.

9. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Sanya Malhotra was loved in this satirical comedy, which is streaming on Netflix. The film is a brilliant commentary on the authoritative powers as a police inspector goes on a mission to find two missing Jackfruits from an MLA’s garden!

10. Mrs Undercover

Streaming on Zee 5, this spy comedy stars the queen of OTT, Radhika Apte, who takes a break from her mundane life to go back to her earlier life as an agent to solve a serial killer mystery. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas.

These ten titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

We are sure you would love most of the films on this recommended list. No worries, you can thank us by staying tuned to Koimoi for more such curated lists!

