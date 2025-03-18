The drama on The Young and the Restless has been quite never ending. Sharon only recently was kidnapped by Jordan and had to be rescued and within days, she was abducted again, this time with Phyllis. The two were successfully saved and are back home but the captor is still to be jailed.

The previous episode saw Traci interrogating Alan, Billy making a discovery about Phyllis, and Nick forming a plan to help Sharon. Here’s what the fans can actually expect from the March 18, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 18, 2025

The episode features Victor giving Kyle a reality check. It is no secret that the Newman patriarch detests the Abbotts, well, most of them. He is also specifically against the romance between his granddaughter Claire and the Abbott heir Kyle. Especially since he is Victor’s arch nemesis Jack’s son. When he gives Kyle a reality check, is it related to Claire somehow?

Or could it be about the business side of things? When Victor doesn’t want something to happen, he makes sure it doesn’t happen no matter what he has to do. Will he warn Kyle to stay away from Claire for the last time? How will Kyle react to it? He can be as stubborn as a mule, so what exactly will this lead to? On the other hand, Lily is busy questioning Damian’s motives.

Nate’s half brother chose to stay in Genoa City and has been mingling with Lily. Even though Nate told her to stay away from Damian and the family issues surrounding the two of them and Amy, Lily is adamant. She wants to know more and has been researching what his past was and what his true intentions are right now. She also asked Victor to snoop into his history.

Will she find out some of Damian’s secrets or will she fall for him in this process? Lastly, Holden presses his luck with Audra. The two have had a past that she wants to keep a secret from her boyfriend Nate. How deep do theri scars go for her to make sure he never finds out? When he presses his luck with her, does Holden have some unresolved feelings for Audra?

Or will he question her about something else? How exactly will this pairing go forward? Will they realize they still have feelings for each other? How will Nate react to it? Or will Audra shut Holden out and keep her romance with Nate going strong. When will the latter find out about Audra’s past?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beyond The Gates Spoilers: Dani & Andre Lean On Each Other While Leslie Actively Schemes With Eva

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News