The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor sharing shocking news with Jill. On the other hand, Nikki searched around for some answers. And then, last but definitely not least, Jack pressed Cane to make the right decision and not use AI to take control of the city’s businesses.

The drama, chaos, plotting, alliances, confrontations, and power moves are intensifying over time. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 9, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 9, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jack protecting his family’s interests. It has always been the case for him. Keeping his family safe and protected has been Jack’s top priority for decades, especially with Cane actively going against his family’s legacy, company, and those he holds dear.

How far will Jack go to protect those he loves? And will he be successful, or will his attempts fail? Up next, Nick goes rogue. What could this be about? He recently confronted Phyllis about her alliance with Cane. Is this about the same? Or is this in regard to Sharon? Maybe even his son Noah?

Why is he going rogue? Will he be able to rein himself in, or is some chaos about to unfold? And then lastly, Jill and Lily confront Cane about his past. Jill is back in town and is teaming up with Lily to confront Cane about his intentions and the details of his life away from home all these years.

Now that Jill has also found out about how Cane got money, she is not happy about it. Victor was the one who informed her when Jill came over to the Newman ranch to chat with Nikki. And Jill is all set to confront Cane about the same. To add to it, Lily is joining in to ask him some questions.

Cane has been open about wanting to reunite with Lily and how he still loves her, but she has been confused and not willing to trust him. Will she get some answers from Cane this time around? Or will she only find herself with more questions? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know more!

