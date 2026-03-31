Devon Winters has had quite a hard couple of months on The Young and the Restless. Firstly, his son Dominic was kidnapped by Mariah, and then he was worried about the safety of his sister Lily, who was claimed to have been kidnapped and held captive by Victor with his kids Mattie and Charlie.

But when the truth came out, things turned tense. Lily was not held captive at all, and this was all a conspiracy to force Cane to give back the company he stole. Devon is not happy that Lily left him and Nate in the dark. Bryton James, who plays Devon, revealed how this reality will affect their dynamic.

The Young & The Restless: Is Lily’s Conspiracy With Victor Going To Ruin Her Sibling Bond With Devon? Bryton James Dishes

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, he revealed that having Lily around in any of Devon’s storylines is always a pleasure, but this situation has led to a lot of questions. “He’s pretty baffled at a couple of things, like that Lily wouldn’t include her family in on this whole plot,” the actor shared about it.

He added that making your family believe your and your kids’ lives are in danger is a big deal. Bryton continued that Lily wouldn’t want someone to lie like this to her about such a massive thing, so it makes it valid for Devon to be angry at her. They cannot understand why she couldn’t loop them in.

“It seems like she didn’t trust Devon or Nate enough to keep this secret and play along with everybody else,” the soap star mused. This choice has led to a thorn in Devon and Lily’s side, but it doesn’t mean it’s forever. “There’s just about nothing that could completely damage their relationship,” he felt.

While their trust issues can create obstacles and friction between the two siblings, it’s not permanent. “It’s gonna take some time to rebuild. It’s really a trust thing and respect for the feelings of the people that care about you and love you,” but eventually the two will make it up.

And so the equation between Lily and Devon may need repairing, but it’s not the end of the road for them in any way. “He’ll definitely forgive her. He just won’t forget. Devon definitely doesn’t forget things,” Bryton divulged, but Lily is his family, and his love for his family is just always and forever.

He stated, “Lily is tethered to all the love he’s ever felt in his life. That will never break.” The actor also mentioned how playing these scenes is quite exciting because “as an actor, you want to play the thing that you aren’t in real life,” as it makes the whole process of conflict interesting to portray.

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