What if the person you are about to marry isn’t your soulmate—and realizing that fact could kill you? That is the chilling question at the heart of ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’. The Haley Z. Boston-created horror series is not just delivering blood and shock. It cuts deeper. It makes love a gamble for life and death. And by the time the finale comes, the wedding is not just doomed; it’s devastating.

Ready to unpack what happens to Rachel and the curse, then follow along.

A Curse Built On Love and Suspense

At first glance, the curse seems almost poetic. Either marry your soulmate by sundown or die. Simple but brutal. But there’s a catch. A soulmate is not fate in this world; it’s a belief. Absolute, unwavering belief. Rachel, played by Camila Morrone, spends her wedding week attempting to tell herself that Nicky is “the one.” There’s doubt. There are cracks. But she presses on nevertheless. As is often the case with love, the show suggests a choice when it’s not for sure.

What makes two people soulmates? Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco star in SOMETHING VERY BAD IS GOING TO HAPPEN. Premiering March 26. pic.twitter.com/IiaezOA1wE — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 13, 2026

The Wedding That Breaks Everything

The finale is hinged on one moment. And it’s not Rachel’s. It’s Nicky’s. Played by Adam Di Marco, Nicky starts to unravel just prior to the ceremony. A family revelation disrupts his faith in marriage itself. Suddenly, he hesitates. He questions everything. And that hesitation? It’s fatal. When Nicky refuses to marry Rachel at the altar, the curse kicks in not just for her but for his entire family. It spreads like a disease, and it attacks anyone who does not really believe in their partner. Love isn’t enough here. Certainty is.

FIRST LOOK: Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco in SOMETHING VERY BAD IS GOING TO HAPPEN. Premiering March 26. The atmospheric horror series follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. Also starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ted Levine, Gus Birney,… pic.twitter.com/wa3S14EHNp — netflix⁷ (@netflix) January 27, 2026

Why Rachel Dies Even After the Wedding

In a desperate attempt to get things right, Nicky changes his mind. He marries Rachel anyway. But it’s too late. By this point, Rachel no longer believes that he’s her soulmate. His doubt has already destroyed her faith. And in this world, doubt is a death sentence. Rachel dies not because she didn’t marry, but because she married the wrong person. It’s a brutal twist. One that turns the notion of “happily ever after” on its head, making it something much more haunting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone)

The Final Twist: Rachel Becomes the Witness

Death isn’t the end for Rachel. It’s a transformation. After letting the curse spread, she is the next “Witness”—a supernatural observer who is cursed to attend every cursed wedding in Nicky’s bloodline. It’s an eternal punishment. And a strange kind of freedom. She leaves Nicky in the most banal way possible. A final goodbye. A request for a lighter. Then she walks away. No grand closure. Just the quietness of the emptiness of a relationship that was never right.

“I love horror. It’s natural to me.” Here’s what we know about the new series so far:https://t.co/6iY36DoQ0W — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) March 12, 2026

Love, But Not “Your Person”

What makes the ending linger, though, isn’t the horror. It’s the truth beneath it. As Morrone puts it, there’s a difference between loving someone and them being your person. Rachel and Nicky both loved one another. But he didn’t believe her. He didn’t understand her. And in the end, this gap was fatal. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is not only a curse. It’s about the silent, terrifying realization that sometimes, love is not enough. And sometimes the realization comes far too late. For viewers looking to watch the series, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is available to stream on Netflix.

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