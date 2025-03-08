Season three of The Traitors has finally concluded, and its success has made people wonder if there will be a fourth edition. The recent season was won by four faithful namely Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, and Ivar Mountbatten. The viewership of the series was massiv,e and it was a talking point on the reality television side of social media.

The season also included names like Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, Wells Adams, Robyn Dixon, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Sam Asghari, Rob Mariano, Nikki Garcia, Bob The Drag Queen, Tony Vlachos, and lots more. Here’s everything we know about the future of the reality television series.

Will The Traitors Be Back For Season 4 After Success On Peacock?

In August 2024, The Traitors was renewed by Peacock for a fourth and fifth season. All three seasons are available to watch on the streaming platform. Alan Cumming, the host of the show, will be back for the next season, and fans are delighted about it. Apart from being the eccentric host, he is also a producer of the series. All its seasons are filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

The Traitors Season 4: What We Know

The fourth season is yet to film, which is why there is no release date for it but all the previous three seasons have premiered in January. If this very timeline is followed, filming is expected to start in the summer of 2025 for the fourth season to premiere in January 2026. Details are yet to be confirmed. The casting is expected to have started but will be kept a secret until later.

The Traitors has not only grabbed massive viewership but also wins at the awards circuit. The series won Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program at the 2023 Emmys and Outstanding Reality-Competition Program at the 2024 Emmys. Alan Cumming also won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program; thus, The Traitors raked in three Emmys.

The Traitors: Format & How To Play

The show is a unique reality series with a set of rules to follow to reach the end. The contestants arrive at a castle in the Scottish Highlands. A group of them are given the role of the Traitors while the others are Faithfuls. Every week, the Traitors get the chance to murder a contestant thus eliminating them from the game. Up next, at the end of the week, a player is banished.

The goal is for all the contestants to pitch names and convince others to banish a contestant they think could be a Traitor. By doing challenges, the contestants collect money. Towards the end, if the Faithfuls have eliminated all the Traitors, they have the option to split the money, but in case a Traitor remains, the Faithfuls lose and the Traitor wins, taking home the money.

