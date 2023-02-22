Disney+ Hotstar recently released its much-awaited power-packed, stylized series, The Night Manager. Starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles, the series introduces you to the spiralling world of revenge, deception and revelation. The series has created a positive wave within the B-town celebs and has been widely loved, appreciated and binge-watched by all. While fans and audiences have been praising the show, ace veteran Director Mahesh Bhatt has called The Night Manager, the Pathaan of web shows!

He added “Binged on The Night Manager. Simply loved it. It’s a new ‘animal’ in the zoo. This is also Anil’s best. Loved the heroine. She has a mournful sensuous vibe about her which makes her lethal. Can’t wait for the next part. The Night Manager is the ‘PATHAAN’ of all web shows.”

Two powerhouses, two different sides, one massive clash – witness loggerheads Shelly Rungta and Shantanu Sengupta get into the cinematic showdown of the year! A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager’, Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, The Night Manager also has Sobhita Dhulipala in a pivotal role. The show is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name which starred Tom Hiddleston.

Get ready to open the doors to a web of secrets and conspiracies with The Night Manager, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

