Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit along with actor Sanjay Kapoor will be seen together recreating the iconic steps of the song ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon’ and ‘Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka’ from their film ‘Raja’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Advertisement

They are appearing as celebrity guests to promote their web series ‘The Fame Game’.

Advertisement

In conversation host Kapil Sharma, Sanjay shared how he came to the show after practicing the dance steps for the songs. As he thought he might have forgotten the choreography, but Madhuri will remember each dance move.

He says: “To tell you the truth, I learnt the steps and came. I knew I had to dance with ma’am. She (Madhuri Dixit) would remember the choreography, but I will definitely forget it. So, I have watched the video 10 to 20 times before coming here.”

Sanjay also shares how he was ready at the word go when he heard that Madhuri Dixit would play his wife in ‘The Fame Game’: “Before the director completed his sentence I sat in the car and said, ‘let’s go!'”

Host Kapil Sharma spoke about how fame brings in a lot of happiness but with it come certain disadvantages as well.

Madhuri Dixit agrees to it and gave an example by recalling a incident: “A switchboard wasn’t working in my house and the repairmen were called home. Unfortunately, I was home that day. To repair a small switchboard, four repairmen came along! What’s more, a fifth guy also trotted in after these four.”

Elaborating further, Madhuri went on: “They came and said, ‘Which switchboard needs repairing?’ to which I pointed saying, “This one”. They first smiled at me and said to the other, ‘Kholo!’ (open it) so a person came and opened the board. Then the guy said, ‘Dekho’ (see), a third person popped up and began looking inside.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Disha Parmar Quashes Rumours Of Her Pregnancy With Husband Rahul Vaidya In A Savage Way, Writes, “Never Wearing An Oversized Shirt Ever Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube