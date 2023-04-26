Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Krushna, who is known for playing the character of Sapna on the show, informed his fans through his Instagram post that he is back.

In the latest promo dropped by the makers of the show, Krushna Abhishek is seen entering the stage on a rickshaw with the song ‘Dhol Bajne Laga… koi laut ke aaya hai’ from Anil Kapoor‘s film ‘Virasat’ playing in the backdrop. As soon as he enters the show, Kapil hugs him and Krushna jokingly says he was not coming on the show because of monetary issues.

Krushna Abhishek also has shared a video with the song ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke’, playing in the backdrop and he was seen making an hilarious entry in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna Abhishek captioned it: “Sapna is back. Thank you my fan family for all the love”.

Archana Puran Singh has responded with heart emoji to the post.

