The Kapil Sharma Show hosts new celebs and stars every week and the latest episode witnessed dancing gurus like Geeta Kapur, Ganesh Acharya & Terrence Lewis. It was a delightful episode for fans because dance and comedy are two of the most forms of entertainment in India and this episode combined both together.

It won’t be wrong to say that TKSS is an adda where Kapil Sharma makes his guests comfortable enough to make some of the most interesting and candid revelations about themselves. Choreographer Geeta Kapur also made one such revelation.

It so happened that Geeta and Terrence Lewis were talking about each other’s choice of men and women. While having a discussion about the same, she revealed that he likes intelligent girls because he likes to talk about intellectual subjects. As the topic continued, Kapil in his own way suggested both of them to get married to each other. This is when they hilariously denied by saying that since they know each other way too better, they can’t marry each other.

Geeta went on and revealed that her mother wants them to have a mock marriage because she believes that they will fall in love later. Isn’t that hilarious?

What do you think? Should Geeta Kapur & Terrence Lewis get married to each other?

Meanwhile, Ganesh Acharya also left everyone surprised with his weight loss. The choreographer has lost 98 kgs weight and everyone was pleasantly surprised to see his transformation.

Meanwhile, both Geeta and Terrence recently shared their happiness after choreographer Remo D’Souza got discharged from the hospital.

Remo shared a video on Instagram after returning home from hospital, thanking all for their love and prayers.

“Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back… thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back … and thanks to all my friends,” D’Souza wrote along with a video.

Terence Lewis wrote: “This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I’m coming to meet u as soon as I’m back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!”

“So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always… live life remo size!!!!” wrote Geeta Kapur.

