Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy news has been causing a stir on social media for a while now. The couple shared a picture on their respective Instagram handles and later we all got to know that it was just a PR stunt to promote their upcoming song ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’.

Neha & Rohanpreet’s PR stunts didn’t go well with the fans for obvious reasons and netizens started trolling Neha and Rohanpreet because of the same.

Neha Kakkar’s and Rohanpreet Singh’s pregnancy stint started a meme fest on Twitter and netizens started trolling her. One user wrote, “Neha Kakkar is pregnant and everyone is trolling Hardik Pandya Meanwhile Hardik Pandya be like. #NehaKakkar #HardikPandya”

Take a look at some of the reactions on Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet’s latest publicity stunt here:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy news did send a shockwave across all the fans who were pleasantly surprised with this announcement. Although some still wondered how is it even possible for the couple to be giving us the good news so soon? Fans had no choice but to believe this news after Neha herself shared a picture of her and Rohanpreet announcing the good news. But, very soon it was revealed that it is for a new song that the couple is releasing.

Yes! You heard it right. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have succeeded in fooling all of us. Wondering what just happened? Even we were left speechless when we saw the recent Instagram post of the singer. We all had started believing that in the list of lockdown pregnancies, one more name has been added. But, it looks like Neha and Rohan have aced the publicity gimmick game. The way they have announced their new song is commendable.

What are your thoughts on Neha’s pregnancy stint? Tell us in the comments below.

