The latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show is ten times funnier and interesting, as guests along with the show cast members are leaving no stones unturned to entertain the audience. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha graced the sets; while conversing about money, the actress and host Kapil encouraged everyone to pay their income tax. On the other hand, Archana Puran Singh had a unique answer which left everyone in shock.

Advertisement

The Bollywood star was a guest on the show with singer Rashi Sood. In the episode, the actress shared some interesting anecdotes from the past. In one of the early segments, she even called the host, ‘bhaiya,’ due to which the comedian becomes upset.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sonakshi Sinha made a revelation that whatever she earns; she gives everything to her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. The actress adds, “Mujhe abhi bhi maangna padta hai. ‘Mummy, thode paise de do’ (I still have to ask my mother for money).”

Later, Kapil Sharma inquires how Sonakshi Sinha transfers money to her mom Poonam Sinha, as the paycheck comes in the actresses name. The host also asks if her mother takes ‘cash payments’, to which the Rowdy Rathod actress responds with, ‘no’.

Addressing the audience members, the comedian says, “Income tax bhariye, desh ki tarakki mein yogdaan dein (Pay your income tax and contribute towards the development of the country).”

Associating with her white outfit, Sonakshi Sinha points out, “All white,” signifying that her monetary transactions are legal. However, Archana Puran Singh gazes at her own black dress and jokes, “I am all black.” Her reply leaves Kapil Sharma and Sonakshi in splits. She immediately apologises saying, “Sorry, sir.”

Recently, the Dabangg actress purchased her own house in Mumbai, talking about the same, she had said, “Ever since I started working it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard-earned money before I turned thirty… I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it has finally happened.”

However, Sonakshi Sinha still prefers living in her parents’ home, Ramayana and claims her new house was just for ‘fulfilling a dream, and a great investment.’

Must Read: Mamata Kulkarni’s Latest Viral Pic Stirs The Internet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube