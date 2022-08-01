Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra will be seen hosting ‘The Inventor Challenge’, a competitive reality show.

Aahana Kumra said: “The Inventor Challenge has an interesting concept. What I like the most is that the show will not only provide a space for innovations to thrive, but also help inventors to develop their ideas and take them forward.”

“You don’t usually come across a show like this that showcases the fascinating journey of the next big inventor and invention. I’m confident that The Inventor Challenge will engage viewers and will receive appreciation from the critics too. I can’t wait for it to go live.” Aahana Kumra said

Participants will get the opportunity to discuss their propositions with a panel, who will then select a few inventors to proceed forward.

Next in line are the mentors, who will help the top two inventors nurture their ideas in live lab locations and turn them into ground-breaking concepts. Finally, these ideas will be brought to life and presented to various consumer focus groups. Inventors across the country and all age groups will be seen showcasing their inventions on the show. The youngest inventor on the show is eight.

In the show, contestants will have to bring forward their inventions and Aahana will make inventors feel at ease amid all the excitement and brainstorming sessions. The show will feature on Colors Infinity on television and stream on The Inventor Challenge YouTube channel too.

