Actress Arshi Khan, who is learning wrestling skills from The Great Khali, feels blessed to find a teacher in the form of the ex-WWE fighter. She reveals that apart from the sport, Khali also teaches her basic humour to cope up with the challenges of life.

Arshi Khan, who has acted in movies like ‘The Last Emperor’ and also took part in reality shows and daily soaps, shares how Khali has motivated her in life.

Talking about her wrestling teacher, Arshi Khan says: “People were urging me to take back my decision to learn wrestling at this point in life. But Khali has made me strong enough to live a life of dreams. He made me trust myself and I feel blessed to find a new teacher in life. Apart from wrestling, there is a lot more to learn from The Great Khali.”

Arshi Khan also said that The Great Khali is very much dedicated to the country and its culture. “The Great Khali is very much dedicated to India and its culture. I am getting to learn so many things with him,” she adds.

Arshi Khan celebrated Teacher’s Day with Khali.

