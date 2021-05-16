The Family Man To Star Vs Food: 7 Shows To Binge Watch With Your Family This Weekend!

The culture of sitting together with our loved ones while enjoying a movie will never get old. As we celebrate International Day of Families this weekend, we are counting down our picks on some of the best titles you can enjoy with your family.

The list includes The Family Man, Bandish Bandits amongst others and offers titles bound to be loved by families across, from action to romance to drama, these titles capture every emotion perfectly to bring you closer to your loved ones. So book your favourite corner and gift your family that perfect dose of entertainment this weekend.

The Family Man

Who doesn’t enjoy a classic suspense thriller that keeps you guessing at every twist? Well, if you are fascinated by the suspense of things, The Family Man is the show for you. Rated 8.5 on IMDb, this espionage action thriller series journeys along with Srikant Tiwari, a senior analyst at Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) wing of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. With an engaging storyline, the narrative unravels how Srikant juggles family, work and married life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bandish Bandits

Music playing against the aesthetic backdrop of scenic Rajasthan, need we say any more? Bandish bandits is a heart-warming tale of the west that meets the classical-both metaphorically and literally and has been rated 8.6 on IMDb. Laced with the beautiful compositions by the legends, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, the series promises a melodious binge with your loved ones. Follow the collision of the two worlds of music with promising performances by Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary and Naseeruddin Shah.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Sony SAB’s popular show Tera Yaar Hoon Main strives to bring out the essence of a father-son relationship. Rajeev Bansal played by Sudeep Sahir, a simpleton who leads a content life with his loving family also wishes to become a close confidant and friend to his young son at the same time. In the due course of time, while Rajeev loses interest in life after the death of his wife, a senior manager comes in his bank named as Daljeet Kaur Bagga who is a mother of two kids enters his life. The two marry each other on a contractable base to keep their children safe. Catch the warm and fuzzy show tracing the nuances of modern day family life with your loved ones.

Where to watch: Sony SAB & Sony LIV

Mind the Malhotras

What bonds a family better than laughter? Almost all primetime family shows are spiced with the element of comedy leaving classic callbacks, long after their runs. Applause entertainment brings to you Mind the Malhotras, a story based on the lives of the Malhotra family, where the Malhotra couple hit a road bump in their relationship. The comical take on their mid-life crisis and on the urban family life will leave you and the family giggling and smiling.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hostages

Set up an evening of mystery and suspense as you and your family unravel the layers of the crime thriller Hostages. Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series follows the life of a renowned surgeon who is scheduled for an operation of the chief minister. Some sinister forces don’t want the operation to end well and blackmail the doctor holding her family hostage. Does she chose her oath over her family or will she sacrifice her professional ethics for love? Watch as the dilemma takes shape and the cards unfold. Sit tight, as Season 2 brings unexpected turns and changes the game as we know it.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Crikey! It’s the Irwins

A Discovery + reality show centred around Irwin family honors the late Australian animal conservationist Steve Irwin’s (aka the Crocodile Hunter) legacy. Bindi and Robert, along with their mom, Terri Irwin, continue Steve Irwin’s mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become wildlife warriors who work together to protect and preserve our environment and its wildlife. If yours is an animal-loving family, this series is definitely going to cheer you up after seeing the efforts put in by the Irwins to ensure a happy, healthy habitat for these animals.

Where to watch: Discovery +

Star VS Food

The recently launched start studded show, Star VS Food on discovery+, will surely give you a glimpse of how cooking isn’t everyone’s cup of tea! Watching our Bollywood favourites in the kitchen whip up a meal for their friends and family with interesting candid conversations topped with some nostalgia is sure to make you binge on this light-hearted show with your family over the weekend. Watch none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and a few more try their hands in the kitchen for the first time, whilst revealing some exciting secrets along the way!

Where to watch: Discovery +

