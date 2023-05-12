Ahead of International Day of Families – May 15th, Zee Theatre presents three richly layered dramas which traverse diverse emotions of joy, togetherness, loss, and also unspoken angst that are part of most family units. ‘Rishton Ka Live Telecast’, ‘Maa Retire Hoti Hai’, and ‘Daak Ghar’ are three teleplays that portray different shades of family dynamics and will keep you engrossed!

Talkign about International Day of Families, the day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 to reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.

Daak Ghar

Rabindranath Tagore’s poignant teleplay, ‘Daak Ghar’ is set in rural Bengal and explores the psyche of an orphan boy, Amal, who is confined in the home of his adoptive uncle because of an incurable disease. His vibrant imagination allows him to dream of an unfettered life and he loves communicating with the outside world through a window. One day, he learns that the king is opening a new ‘Daak Ghar’ or post office near his house and immediately begins to wish that he could be a postmaster and meet the King. The teleplay sensitively depicts that family comes in many forms and that we can forge deep bonds with even those we are not related to.

The teleplay has been directed by the National-Award winning director, Nagesh Kukunoor. The teleplay stars Krrish Chhabria, Saurabh Goel, Kumar Rajput, Kishor Chandra Srivastava, and Anupriya Goenka. It will be aired on May 10th on Tata Play Theatre.

Rishton Ka Live Telecast

‘Rishton Ka Live Telecast’, is a slice-of-life drama exploring modern family dynamics and the widening generation gap between parents and children. When the ‘dysfunctional’ Sharma participates in the reality show, ‘Rishton Ka Live Telecast’, they become cognizant of issues that they had not addressed within the family.

As the reality show progresses, each member of the family goes through a realization that changes them forever. This light-hearted yet enlightening teleplay directed by Ishan Trivedi stars Aakanksha Gade, Aanjjan Srivastav, Himani Shivpuri, Piyush Ranade, and Tapasya Nayak. This will be aired on May 12th in Tata Play Theatre

Maa Retire Hoti Hai

The family drama, originally written by the Marathi writer Ashok Patole is about a woman, Sudha (Reema Lagoo) who decides to retire from her family duties after a lifetime of being taken for granted by her children and husband. As she decides to not do unpaid labor anymore, everyone begins to realize her value and just how important she is to keep the family unit together.

The teleplay is a powerful tribute to millions of unsung homemakers who work tirelessly without validation, respect, or appreciation. A Suman Mukhopadhyay directorial, ‘Maa Retire Hoti Hai’ also stars Yatin Karyekar, Sachin Deshpande, Shweta Mehendale, Sanket Phatak, Manasi Naik, Rutuja Nagwekar, and Sandesh Kulkarni. It will be aired on May 21st on Airtel Theatre and Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active.

