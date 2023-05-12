Mother's Day 2023: Aarya, Everything Everywhere All At Once To Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Titles Which Will Make You Call Your Mom As Soon As You Complete Watching Them!

This year, celebrate Mother’s day by binge watching some exciting movies and spending quality time with the incredible mothers in your life. To achieve the same, Tata Play Binge, your go-to ultimate streaming service has got your back! From heartwarming tales of motherhood, laugh-out-loud comedies to empowering stories of strong women, there’s no shortage of films that celebrate the unconditional bond between a mother and child. So, whether you’re snuggling up with your mom or just want to soak in some motherly love – Bollywood Style, Tata Play Binge has you covered with a wide range of titles that are perfect for Mother’s Day. Get ready for a cinematic experience that will leave you feeling grateful, inspired, and thoroughly entertained!

Here are a list of 7 film or series that you can watch this Mother’s Day:

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar

An endearing story of a mama’s boy, standing up for the woman he loves, latest Bollywood blockbuster Tu Jhooti Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead, is a must-watch on this Mother’s day. Available on Netflix, the film follows the story of a self-reliant woman who falls in love with a family-oriented man. In addition to the romantic angle, the movie also highlights the crucial role of a strong matriarch who manages both the family and the business.

Bad Moms

If you’re looking for a good laugh, the movie Bad Moms available on Lionsgate Play is the perfect choice. The movie follows the lives of three overworked and stressed-out mothers who decide to let loose and have some fun. We all know the struggles that moms go through especially if the kid is young, this film chronicles the lives of three moms as they try to celebrate one night without their children.

Arya (Season 1 & 2)

A newly widowed mother fighting for the safety of her children, while grieving the loss of her husband, Disney+ Hotstar Original Arya, depicts the journey of every mother. Starring the magnificent Sushmita Sen, both the seasons of the series are an ideal binge-watch for Mother’s day, giving a realistic picture of the extent to which a mother can go to protect her children. Additionally, this thriller also promises some intense and gripping moments that will leave you wanting more.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Winning seven Academy Awards, Everywhere All At Once is a MUST watch for Mother’s day. The story is convoluted and complicated with the multiverse interrupting the lives of a simple Asian immigrant couple living in America. However the soul of the movie is a mother trying to comprehend the life and choices of her daughter. This unique, experimental film on SonyLiv will keep you at the edge of your seat and will be a perfect watch with your mom on mother’s day.

Maja Ma

Starring the effervescent Madhuri Dixit, Maja Ma on Amazon Prime Video follows the life of a mom who has been living in the closet for all her life and has dedicated her life to the well-being of her children and her family. It is a heart-rending story that showcases a mother’s selflessness as she pours all her efforts into fulfilling her children’s dreams and desires.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Disney+ Hotstar Original Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo revolves around Savitri (played by Dimple Kapadia), a powerful mother figure, who operates her empire from a grand mansion known as the Rani Cooperative. Alongside her team of female workers, she produces a more potent form of cocaine named Flamingo, which she ships worldwide. Balancing her personal life while running a business on her own, this latest series on Disney+ Hotstar is a must-watch on Mother’s Day.

Workin Moms

This Netflix original comedy series is perfect for a mom who wants to destress, chill and enjoy her special day. It offers a realistic and humorous portrayal of the challenges working mothers face in balancing their professional and personal lives. It presents a relatable and honest depiction of motherhood, with themes that can resonate with many moms, making it a great choice to watch on this special day.

We could just curate a list of 7 shows, but if you manage to go through all that here is a bonus of 5 other shows to relish with your lovely mothers – Ye Meri Family on Amazon Mini TV, Gullak on Sony Liv and Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video, Badhai Ho and Trippling on Zee5.

