Just when we were all hoping for a better 2021, India’s OTT content streaming platforms have geared up to make it the best for the audience by bringing some binge-worthy content on their platforms. Our favourite shows are getting a new season and the platforms are setting the bar for their genre. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ALTBalaji, SonyLiv & Disney+Hotstar have established themselves as the premium content streaming platforms in India and here are the new seasons that you must look forward to in 2021;

Advertisement

1. The Family Man Season 2

Advertisement

The highly-anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man will be available to stream from Feb 12, 2021. With over a year since this action thriller series graced the OTT space, the wait for season two has been long. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani Iyer, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar and Zarin Shihab in key roles, The Family Man Season 1 ends on a pulsating note while the upcoming season promises to pack a similar punch. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, The Family Man Season 1 will take you straight into the double life of Srikant Tiwari, filled with mystery and suspense at every turn.

2. Broken But Beautiful season 3

ALTBalaji’s unconventional yet highly awaited season 3 of OTT show Broken But Beautiful’s earlier seasons became a success with the tracks and the storyline, receiving love from the audience. The first two seasons featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead, but the third outing will see the story shift a new duo played by Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Broken But Beautiful launched in 2018, and presented the story of two broken hearts who find solace in each other. Season 3 will be here and 2021 is the year of love, with its perfections and imperfections.

3. Aarya season 2

Sushmita Sen’s OTT show Aarya is soon coming back with a new season on Disney + Hotstar. The actress and director Ram Madhvani announced the same on an Instagram live session. Aarya premiered on Disney+Hotstar on June 19, 2020.

4. Delhi Crime Season 2

After recently winning an Emmy, the makers of OTT show Delhi Crime are all set for a second season on Netflix. The new season, which is already in the works, will be a standalone project, focussing on a new set of characters. The series is looking to transform into an anthology. The web series starring Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain had garnered appreciation from all corners when it released last year and was directed by Richie Mehta.

5. Gullak season 2

Gullak Season 2 started streaming on SonyLIV on January 15. The TVF series stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Similar to Season 1, the second season of the OTT show also shows the Mishras and their share of struggles.

Well, with all this varied range of genres and content available at the comfort of our homes, the year 2021 is certainly a binge-watch year with the above shows to look forward to! With India upping its game with OTT content generation and consumption, we are in for an everyday treat, round the clock.

Must Read: Tandav: Makers Of Saif Ali Khan Starrer Told To Be ‘Prepared For Arrest’ By Yogi Adityanath’s Legal Advisor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube