Neeraj Panday’s Special Ops was one of the best shows which release in 2020 amid lockdown. While the character of Himmat Singh played by Kay Kay Menon became iconic, the performance of Karan Tacker was also loved. Neeraj Pandey and co-director Shivam Nair did a fabulous job in making the espionage thriller an edge of the seat affair.

As 2021 starts, the fans are looking forward to the season 2 of this much-loved Disney + Hotstar show. And guess what? The big news is here!

As per Pinkvilla, Neeraj Pandey has already started working on Special Ops 2 and it will soon be on floors. A source has been quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “The character (Himmat Singh) demanded a franchise as he can face bigger challenges in the intelligence world with every passing season. Through the lockdown, Neeraj along with his writing partner and co-director, Shivam Nair, developed and locked a script for season two, and is now all set to start shooting for it within the next two months,”

Reportedly, the show will be on floors in Feb and will get wrapped up by June. While the first season of Special Ops released in early 2020, this one will be out by the end of 2021. “Neeraj is planning to shoot it extensively in India and abroad. He would finish the show by June, and plans to lock the final edit by August, to bring in on air in the last quarter of year. It’s yet another thriller tale set around the secret agencies of India. It’s a space that Neeraj is most fascinated about and given the amount of research he has done around how the agency functions, he is eager to bring different tales to the spectacle,”

Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey has also been in news for his upcoming film Chanakya with Ajay Devgn. Talking about the same, the source said, “It’s a prep heavy film to be shot on a certain scale and both Neeraj and Ajay decided to take it on floors towards early 2022 expecting the on-ground scenario to be back to normal. Before Chanakya, even Ajay will wrap up his prior commitments and then allot bulk dates to Neeraj. The two will revisit on the exact dates of Chanakya shoot around June/July this year,”

Are you excited?

