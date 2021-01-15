Though 2020 has been a life-changing year for the world, it was quite an eventful one for the entertainment industry. The year saw many actors and filmmakers moving to OTT platforms for their dose of content. If it wasn’t for this wide array of shows to choose from, our lockdown experience would have been a pretty dull one watching reruns of old shows.

Advertisement

While many were limited series, or short stories told on the web, there are many Indian web shows which truly deserve a Season 2 to be made because people have not had enough of it.

Advertisement

With Covid still being around for some more time this year & we hope and pray the makers definitely consider making a new season – preferably in 2021 itself. Take a look at the top 5 popular shows which we feel need a Season 2, purely going by the fans’ demands on the internet.

Special Ops

Safe to call this show pathbreaking as this released around the time of the lockdown & Kay Kay Menon successfully brought a large number of his audience to the OTT platform. This Indian action thriller series received praises from audience & critics alike. This Neeraj Pandey directorial is speculated to come up with a Season 2 but only time will tell. We cannot wait for another roller coaster of a manhunt journey.

The show is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Naxalbari

This Aamir Ali-Rajeev Khandelwal show revolves around a special task force sent on a secret mission to curtail the revival of Naxal uprising. This gripping web series offers an insightful perspective into the revolution of the Naxalite from the STF standpoint. The only series where every actor from the protagonist to the antagonist got rave reviews. Aamir Ali apart from his acting chops became viral after few fans started drawing comparisons with a character from the worldwide popular series Money Heist.

Naxalbari is available on ZEE5.

Mentalhood

This show marked the comeback of the superstar Karisma Kapoor. It is a satire on motherhood. Apart from the ever sacrificing, devotional & idealistic standards for a mother, the makers have tried to paint a realistic picture of new-age moms. With an ensemble cast of some of the most intense & unconventional actors like Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome, Sanjay Suri & Dino Morea, Mentalhood definitely deserves more than one Season.

The show is available on Alt Balaji.

Arya

One of the highly-rated Indian web show on IMDb, Sushmita Sen’s comeback with Arya was one of the highlights of 2020 entertainment. Sushmita Sen plays a drug lord’s wife who suffers a heart attack & she inadvertently becomes the successor. She struggles with violence, blackmail & treachery to keep her kids safe. A gentle, modern woman who gets power & how she manoeuvres her life’s obstacles is what Arya stands for. Is one movie or one show or one season ever enough to watch Sushmita Sen perform.

The show is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bandish Bandit

From the makers of Go, Goa, Gone & Udaan, Bandish Bandit, is a romantic drama series. With impeccable performances and soul-shivering music, the show is like a breath of fresh air. The series presents Rajasthan in utmost grandeur on one hand and the divine talent of a musical ‘Gharana’ on the other. A show for the music lovers, where they make Hindustani music loved by Gen X.

With two debutants & a towering presence of veteran stat Naseeruddin Shah, this show needs many more seasons to introduce the millenials to the beauty of desi classical music. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video

Which Indian web show’s season 2 are you eager to watch? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: The Family Man Season 1: Now Watch For Free, Here’s How!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube