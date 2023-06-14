Director Suparn Verma’s new streaming series ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is an adaptation of the American series ‘The Good Wife’. The director shared that the team took the soul of the American series and adapted it into their own story.

Suparn is known for his work in ‘The Family Man‘, and is back with ‘The Trial’ featuring Kajol in a lead role.

The director spoke about how it was adapted as per the Indian context: “The adaptation of this show has three different things from the American show. We have an altogether different case and jury system. In America, they file cases differently. As a professional lawyer, whatever Noyonika does is totally different from their show.”

He continued: “Then how an Indian woman would react to her husband’s infidelity is different. Even our society would react in a different manner to that lady. They would judge the wife and not the husband. So everything changed from there. We have a series of 8 episodes. They had a television show of 23 episodes. It was very difficult to crunch the whole show and every story can not be adapted and brought to India. So we took the soul from ‘The Good Wife’ and adapted it into our story.”

‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is a story of a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. The show also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Talking about working with Kajol, Suparn said: “Kajol was our first choice for this role and when we went to her with the story for the first time, as soon as she heard it, she said Yes to the project. It was a dream to work with her and finally we did find something different that interested her as well.”

Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, the series will begin streaming on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

