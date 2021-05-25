The action-packed thriller ‘The Family Man 2′ is all set to make the debut on screens on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. As fans are eagerly waiting for the series to be released, the makers of the show have now dropped a video answering the most burning question that every fan’s mind: What happened in Lonavala?

The Family Man season 1 ended on a very gloomy, precarious note. Viewers of the show have several questions which need to be answered and one of them is the extra-marital conundrum between Suchitra and her colleague Arvind.

For the unversed, Suchitra (Priyamani) and Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) were seen spending the night in Lonavala. The awkwardness the two share during their car ride the next morning only adds to the curiosity of whether Suchitra cheated on her husband Srikant Tiwari. Now the makers have released a video and have tried to answer the question.

Interestingly, the makers of The Family Man 2, Raj & DK tried to downplay the extra-marital conundrum between Suchitra and her colleague Arvind. The filmmakers said that the two went to buy chikki in Lonavala. Even Sharib Hashmi aka JK Talpade in the series also tried to create a buzz around the burning question that the two went to buy chikki in Lonavala.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of reports regarding the final cut of The Family Man 2 before the trailer was released. It was also reported that Amazon Prime Video has themselves watched the entire show in order to ensure there isn’t anything sensitive that could call for a controversy.

Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about this during an exclusive interview with Koimoi. The actor said, “Family Man has never been a controversial show, even the first season. It talks about a common person, a common duty-bound person. How he struggles every day to find a balance between his duty and his job and his duty and his family and both of them are very demanding. So, there’s no controversy in it. The entire series people have seen and the fact that they have been waiting for so long, it’s because they’ve not only found it entertaining but also quite relatable.”

He also said, “So somewhere the success lies in a common man finding relatability with the series and the protagonist. So, controversy is not our focus at all, telling a good story has always been our focus.”

