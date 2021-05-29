The much-awaited The Family Man season 2 is all set to be released on June 4. As fans were eager for the release, the makers of the series have landed in trouble over Samantha Akkineni’s role as a suicide bomber in the series. Many called for a ban on the show as they felt it hurt the sentiments of the Eelam Tamils and also the people of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mano Thangaraj penned down a letter to the Union minister Prakash Javedkar urging him to immediately ban or stop the screening of the OTT show. As protest for the ban still continues, Amazon Prime Video has apparently issued a gag order on Samantha barring her from speaking about the show.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source has said, “There are always protests to certain characters or portrayals in films or series, this comes since the audience are only exposed to a small part of what to expect, which could look a certain way. In the case with Samantha’s character in The Family Man 2, people have taken an objection to her character, but they have not really seen the full range of what she portrays.”

The source further revealed, “Amazon Prime Video like most content creators would like to avoid controversies prior to the release of their venture. The gag order to refrain from speak about the show is exactly that, so the audience feeling and sentiments that have been hurt can be assuaged.”

Previously, Samantha Akkineni had expressed her elation of working with Family Man 2. Talking to the publication, she said, “I am just lucky to be here and be a part of The Family Man because that is the only thing anyone is asking me back home. ‘When is the family man releasing?’ I am truly honoured to be a part of this team and be a part of this show and in a dream role.”

Must Read: When Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Slammed Pakistani Version Of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Calling It ‘Very Sleazy’, ‘Insult’ & A ‘Bad Copy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube